HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 759.55, down 0.3% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.63% in last one year as compared to a 11.43% rally in NIFTY and a 18.48% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 759.55, down 0.3% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 26018. The Sensex is at 85046.68, up 0.44%.HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 2.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27546.75, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.89 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 759.45, down 0.46% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd jumped 12.63% in last one year as compared to a 11.43% rally in NIFTY and a 18.48% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 87.13 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

