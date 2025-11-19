Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NTPC Green Energy commissions 75.5 MW at Khavda-I solar project

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

NTPC Green Energy has announced the commercial operation of a 75.5 MW capacity from its Khavda-I Solar PV Project in Gujarat, which is part of a larger 1255 MW initiative under the CPSU scheme.

This commissioning takes the companys total installed capacity to 7,639.075 MW, strengthening its renewable energy portfolio.

The company reported a 130.25% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 87.59 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 38.04 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 21.52% YoY to Rs 612.29 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Shares of NTPC Green Energy shed 0.05% to Rs 98.15 on the BSE.

 

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

