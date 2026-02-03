Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 9630.28% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 8.63% to Rs 24819.59 croreNet profit of Adani Enterprises rose 9630.28% to Rs 5627.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.63% to Rs 24819.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22848.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales24819.5922848.42 9 OPM %14.6713.44 -PBDT2671.431581.21 69 PBT1299.84575.56 126 NP5627.0257.83 9630
First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 4:53 PM IST