Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 9630.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.63% to Rs 24819.59 crore

Net profit of Adani Enterprises rose 9630.28% to Rs 5627.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.63% to Rs 24819.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22848.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.24819.5922848.4214.6713.442671.431581.211299.84575.565627.0257.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News