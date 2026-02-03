Adani Ports announces change in CFO

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced that D. Muthukumaran, Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, will relinquish his position as Chief Financial Officer of the Company as he will transition to a new role within the Adani's portfolio & Companies.

Further, Sreedhar Krishna Menon, who is currently serving as Chief Financial Officer of AdaniConnex, (a group Company) will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company effective from 01 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News