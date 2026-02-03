Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Ports announces change in CFO

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 4:52 PM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced that D. Muthukumaran, Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, will relinquish his position as Chief Financial Officer of the Company as he will transition to a new role within the Adani's portfolio & Companies.

Further, Sreedhar Krishna Menon, who is currently serving as Chief Financial Officer of AdaniConnex, (a group Company) will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company effective from 01 March 2026.

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

