HFCL rises after strong Q3 performance; order book rises to Rs 11,125 crore

HFCL added 1.75% to Rs 67.54 after the company reported 41.04% jump in consolidated to Rs 102.37 crore on a 19.65% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,210.79 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

While EBITDA improved by 41.67% YoY to Rs 243.52 crore, EBITDA margin expanded by 312 basis points YoY to 20.11% in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 138.11 crore, up by 37.75% from Rs 100.26 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

HFCL stated that during the quarter, the company made steady progress across its core strategic priorities, supported by a sharp recovery in global optical fibre demand, strengthening export momentum, and continued execution across its telecom product and defence portfolios.

The companys order book stood at Rs 11,125 crore as on 31 December 2025, providing healthy revenue visibility across products and services.

Revenue mix continued to improve, with products contributing 60% and exports 27% of revenues, reflecting the companys ongoing transition towards a product-led and internationally diversified business model.

Capacity expansion in optical fibre and optical fibre cables progressed as planned, positioning HFCL well to address rising demand from data centres, next generation networks and global customers.

HFCL is a diversified telecom infrastructure enabler with businesses spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and the manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment, optical fiber, and optical fiber cables (OFC).

