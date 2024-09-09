Adani Green Energy redeems USD 750 million Holdco Notes

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) has completed redemption of all outstanding USD 750 million 4.375% Holdco Notes due on 8 September 2024. This follows AGEL's announcement, in January 2024, to fully backstop the Holdco Notes through a fully funded redemption reserve account maintained eight months prior to the redemption date to facilitate full redemption of Holdco Notes upon maturity in compliance with applicable guidelines.

Issued in September 2021, the three-year Holdco Notes have supported AGEL's high-growth objectives. During the period, AGEL's capacity has increased more than three-fold from 3.5 GW to 11.2 GW, registering a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 48%.