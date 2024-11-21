Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Group stocks crash after US SEC fraud charges

Adani Group stocks crash after US SEC fraud charges

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Shares of ten Adani group stocks fell by 10% to 10% after U.S. indicted billionaire Gautam Adani and associates for a massive $250 million bribery scandal linked to solar energy projects.

Adani Energy Solutions (down 20%), Adani Green Energy (down 18.40%), Ambuja Cements (down 15%), Adani Power (down 14.19%), Adani Total Gas (down 14.03%), ACC (down 12.69%), NDTV (down 10.19%), Adani Wilmar (down 10%), Adani Enterprises (down 10%) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (down 10%) slump.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has formally accused Gautam Adani and his associates of a multi-billion dollar fraud scheme involving bribery and false statements. The charges allege that the Adani Group bribed Indian officials over $250 million to secure lucrative solar energy contracts.

 

The SEC further claims that the group misled US and international investors about the bribery scheme during a 2021 bond offering. These actions, according to the SEC, led to significant financial gains for the Adani Group.

Both the US SEC and the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York have filed charges against the accused, seeking legal action for securities fraud and wire fraud.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Nifty PSU Bank index slips 5%; PNB, BOB, Canara, SBI dip up to 7%

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 500 pts lower at 77,050; Nifty at 23,300; Financials, Metal weigh

NTPC Green, Adani Green, IPO, Power sector

​Should you dump Adani Green stock for the NTPC Green IPO? What analysts say

IPO

Why BlackBuck IPO listing rescheduled for November 22: Key reason revealed

Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI

LIVE news: Fiscal-monetary coordination key to India's economic resilience, says RBI Governor Das

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon