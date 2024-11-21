Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index regains upside; Upcoming US data in focus

Dollar index regains upside; Upcoming US data in focus

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

The dollar index spiked to a one-week high and regained strength to a yearly high in the previous session tracking higher yields amid rising geo-political tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Uptrend in the counter stays intact, supported by the economy's resilience and limited expectations of aggressive Fed easing. Last week, Powell downplayed the need for aggressive easing, emphasizing the economy's strength. He suggested slowing the pace of rate cuts to increase chances of achieving the right balance. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 106.55, off yesterdays sharp spike and marginally lower on the day. Investors look forward to US data this week including US Initial Jobless Claims, S&P Global Flash PMIs, and the University of Michigan (UoM) final reading of Consumer Sentiment for November. Among basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are staying mildly positive at $1.0557 and $1.2650 respectively.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bus accident, Unnao bus accident

Five dead, 15 injured after truck collides with bus on Yamuna expressway

Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI

Resilient growth has given us the space to focus on inflation: RBI Guv Das

Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI

LIVE news: Fiscal-monetary coordination key to India's economic resilience, says RBI Governor Das

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 500 pts lower at 77,050; Nifty at 23,300; Financials, Metal weigh

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

NBCC (India) share falls over 3%; Rs 202 cr-order win fails to cheer stock

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon