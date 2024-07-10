Adani Ports and SEZ bags LoI from Deendayal Port

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said that it has received a letter of intent (LoI) for development, operation and maintenance of Berth No. 13 at Deendayal Port.

The company secured the LoI for a 30-year concession period through a competitive bidding process.

The firm said that it will operate the berth under DBFOT (design, build, finance, operate and transfer) basis for multipurpose clean cargo, including container cargo.

Berth No. 13 is 300m long and offers 5.7 MMT capacity annually. The berth is likely to be commissioned during FY2026-27, it added.

Further, APSEZ stated the concession agreement has to be signed within 30 days of issuance of LoI by Deendayal Port Authority.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone is in the business of development, operations and maintenance of port infrastructure (port services and related infrastructure development) and has linked multi product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and related infrastructure contiguous to port at Mundra.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 76.2% to Rs 2,039.66 in Q4 FY24 as against to Rs 1,157.55 crore posted in the same period a year ago. Revenue from operations jumped 18.97% to Rs 6,896.50 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Rs 5,796.85 crore recorded in Q4 FY3.

Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone shed 0.41% to Rs 1471.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News