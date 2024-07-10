BSF intercepts 125 drones from Pakistan in 2024, seizes drugs and weapons

The Border Security Force (BSF) has intercepted 125 drones this year so far along Punjab’s border with Pakistan, a significant increase from 22 drones intercepted in 2022 and 107 in 2023, according to a report by The Indian Express.

This surge reflects a growing trend of drones transporting drugs, weapons, ammunition, and counterfeit currency from Pakistan into India. Most interceptions occur in districts such as Abohar, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Pathankot, with Tarn Taran and Amritsar yielding the highest recoveries, BSF sources said, as quoted by the report. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Enhanced drone interdiction technologies now employed by the BSF have enabled more effective enforcement, leading to increased seizures of illicit payloads.

Heroin, opium seized by BSF

This year, the BSF has intercepted around 145 kg of heroin and 15 kg of opium, including shipments transported by drones. The most frequently seized drones in Punjab are the Chinese-made DJI Mavic-3 Classic, often carrying small drug payloads along with automatic pistols and a few rounds of ammunition, the report said.

Border authorities have confiscated 18 firearms, 24 magazines, and 313 rounds of ammunition of various calibres this year so far, the report said. Additionally, one Pakistani intruder was fatally shot attempting to cross into India along the Punjab border, and several mobile phones with Pakistani SIM cards were recovered.

BSF operations have also resulted in substantial seizures of drugs such as ICE and tramadol hydrochloride tablets. Around 21,473 tablets of Tramadol and 1 kg of ICE have been recovered, alongside 111 litres of locally produced illicit liquor from border areas this year.

BSF arrests smugglers along Pak border

In the past six months, authorities have arrested 35 Indian nationals involved in smuggling activities, with an additional 42 individuals intercepted while attempting to cross from India into Pakistan through Punjab. The BSF also detained 21 Pakistani citizens at the border, returning 13 who were identified as inadvertent crossers. One Bangladeshi and one Afghan citizen were also arrested.

During these operations, authorities seized Indian currency amounting to Rs 2 crore, counterfeit Indian currency notes worth Rs 40,000, Pakistani currency totalling Rs 36,000, and a small quantity of Bangladeshi Takas, the report said.

The report quoted senior BSF officers as saying that the Punjab Police has installed CCTVs along critical points of the Indo-Pak border.