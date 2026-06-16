Adani Ports expands partnership with Kaleris

To advance next-gen capabilities across its ports and logistics network

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has expanded its strategic partnership with Kaleris to drive next-generation capabilities across its ports and logistics network. The partnership is part of its broader 2030 objectives involving an outlay of USD 850 million towards decarbonisation, technology upgrades and an ambitious one billion tonnes of cargo handling capability per annum.

The multi-year agreement will see Kaleris deploy its foundational terminal operating system and AI-augmented advanced container handling and optimisation solutions across 15 APSEZ container terminals spanning nine domestic and international ports.

Building on Phase 1 deployments across six ports, APSEZ will now scale advanced operating, planning, optimisation and automation capabilities across its maritime and logistics network, creating a unified digital backbone to enhance efficiency, consistency and end-to-end visibility.

The deployment of Kaleris' Advanced Optimization is expected to deliver tangible efficiency gains -- up to 20% improvement in Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) crane productivity, and up to 14% improvement in terminal truck productivity, reinforcing APSEZ's ambition to build a technology-led integrated transport platform and scale efficiently for long-term growth.