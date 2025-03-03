Adani Ports records 3% growth in handled cargo volumes in Feb'25

During Feb'25, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) handled cargo volume at 36.5 MMT (+3% YoY), led by containers (+16% YoY) and liquids and gas (+12% YoY).
YTD Feb' 25, APSEZ handled 408.7 MMT of total cargo (+7% YoY), led by containers (+20% YoY) and liquids and gas (+9% YoY).
YTD Feb'25 logistics rail volume was at 0.58 Mn TEUs (+8% YoY) and GPWIS was at 19.9 MMT volumes (+11% YoY).
