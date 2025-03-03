Monday, March 03, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Ports records 3% growth in handled cargo volumes in Feb'25

Adani Ports records 3% growth in handled cargo volumes in Feb'25

Image

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
During Feb'25, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) handled cargo volume at 36.5 MMT (+3% YoY), led by containers (+16% YoY) and liquids and gas (+12% YoY).

YTD Feb' 25, APSEZ handled 408.7 MMT of total cargo (+7% YoY), led by containers (+20% YoY) and liquids and gas (+9% YoY).

YTD Feb'25 logistics rail volume was at 0.58 Mn TEUs (+8% YoY) and GPWIS was at 19.9 MMT volumes (+11% YoY).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ashok Leyland gains as total sales rises 2% YoY in Feb'25

Ashok Leyland gains as total sales rises 2% YoY in Feb'25

Adani Green Energy raises USD 1.06 million to refinance its construction facility

Adani Green Energy raises USD 1.06 million to refinance its construction facility

Ashok Leyland sells 17,903 units in Feb'25

Ashok Leyland sells 17,903 units in Feb'25

Glenmark announces acquisition and launch of Acetylcysteine Injection, 6 gm/30 mL (200 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials

Glenmark announces acquisition and launch of Acetylcysteine Injection, 6 gm/30 mL (200 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials

Shrem Infra Invest Pvt consolidated net profit rises 209.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Shrem Infra Invest Pvt consolidated net profit rises 209.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayBusiness Standard ManthanLatest News LIVEStocks To BuyStock Market CrashGATE 2025 Answer KeyNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon