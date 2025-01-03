Adani Ports records 8% jump in handled cargo volumes in Dec'24

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced that in the month of December 2024, the company handled 38.4 MMT of total cargo (+8% YoY), driven by containers (+22% YoY) and liquids and gas (+7% YoY).
YTD December 2024, the company handled 332.4 MMT of total cargo (+7% YoY). This growth was supported by containers (+19% YoY), followed by liquids and gas (+8% YoY).
YTD December 2024 logistics rail volumes was at 0.48 Mn TEUs (+9% YoY) and GPWIS was at 16.1 MMT volumes (+13% YoY).
