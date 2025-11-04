Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 27.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.72% to Rs 9167.46 croreNet profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 27.16% to Rs 3109.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2445.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.72% to Rs 9167.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7067.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9167.467067.02 30 OPM %58.2561.80 -PBDT4953.804013.51 23 PBT3690.282936.94 26 NP3109.052445.00 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content