ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 43,500 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has allotted 43,500 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each under 'ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited - Employees Stock Option Scheme (2005)' and 2,341 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, under 'ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited - Employees Stock Unit Scheme (2023)', on 04 November 2025 at 01:25 p.m. IST.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

