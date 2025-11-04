Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 02:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suzlon Energy gains after reporting robust Q2 numbers

Suzlon Energy gains after reporting robust Q2 numbers

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Suzlon Energy advanced 2.38% to Rs 60.65 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 539.08% to Rs 1,279.44 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 200.20 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 84.68% YoY to Rs 3,865.54 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 562.50 crore in Q2 FY26, up 179.04% from Rs 201.58 crore posted in same quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 721 crore in Q2 FY26, registering the growth of 145.23%, compared with Rs 294 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin expanded to 18.6% in Q2 FY26 as against 14.1% in Q2 FY25.

 

Net volumes soared 120.70% to 565 MW in Q2 FY26, compared with 256 MW in Q2 FY25.

Girish Tanti, vice chairman, Suzlon Group, said, Suzlon is building a future-ready organisation focused on sustainable growth, reflected in our consistent performance over the last 11 quarter across PAT, Revenue, and EBITDA. Weve been entrusted with a record 6.2 GW orderbook by our customers. Our strategy of decoupling project development and project execution will drive execution volumes significantly. With long-term visibility of 400 GW wind capacity by 2047, Im confident well continue leading the market.

Also Read

Jayant Acharya, JSW Steel

Producers concerned about India's import curbs on met coke: JSW Steel CEO

State Bank of India, SBI history, SBI 70 years, SBI journey, Imperial Bank of India, SBI deposits 2025, SBI branches India, largest Indian bank, SBI data report, SBI mortgage lender

SBI Q2FY26 result: Profit up 6.4% to ₹21,504 crore, interest income 3.3%

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 450 pts; Nifty below 25,650; SMIDs fall; Metal, IT shares drop

stock markets, Indian stock market

Why are Dynamatic Technologies shares buzzing in trade on Nov 4? Find here

Xpeng car

Chinese firm begins trial production of flying cars, ahead of Tesla

JP Chalasani, chief executive officer, Suzlon Group, said, We are happy to report highest-ever Q2 deliveries in India which led to strong performance and profitability. Our orderbook of 6.2 GW reaffirms the strength of our strategy and execution. With a clear focus on our core businesses, fully augmented largest domestic manufacturing capacity, and world-class products designed and made in India, we are best placed in the industry. As Indias wind market gears up for installations of 6 GW in FY26, and 8 GW in FY27, we will continue to drive sustainable, profitable growth.

Suzlon Energy is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing, project execution and operation and maintenance service (OMS) of Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) and sale of related components of various capacities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 43,500 equity shares under ESOS

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 43,500 equity shares under ESOS

SEPC highlights its operational progress with consolidated update

SEPC highlights its operational progress with consolidated update

IEX records 16.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Oct'25

IEX records 16.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Oct'25

Dee Development drops after Q2 PAT falls 20% YoY; revenue jumps 39%

Dee Development drops after Q2 PAT falls 20% YoY; revenue jumps 39%

Nifty slides below 25,700 level; European mkt decline

Nifty slides below 25,700 level; European mkt decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdani Ports Q2 Results 2025Gold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Lenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayAdani Ports Q2 ResultsStock Market HolidayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon