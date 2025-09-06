Saturday, September 06, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Power and Bhutan's state-owned utility Druk Green Power Corp to form joint venture

Adani Power and Bhutan's state-owned utility Druk Green Power Corp to form joint venture

Image

Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

To set up 570 MW hydroelectric project at Wangchhu in Bhutan

Adani Power (APL) and Druk Green Power Corp. (DGPC), Bhutan's state-owned utility, has signed the shareholders agreement (SHA) for setting up a 570 MW hydroelectric project at Wangchhu in Bhutan (Project). The SHA was signed on 05 September 2025, at 8:30 p.m. Pursuant to the SHA, APL and DGPC shall jointly incorporate a public company (with 49:51 shareholding) in Bhutan, to undertake the said Project.

Board of Max Estates approves acquisition of project SPV - Base Buildwell

Zydus Lifesciences gets 4 USFDA observations after inspection at Jarod Injectable facility

Vibhor Steel Tubes bags Rs 3-cr order from YNM Pan Global Trade

Toyam Sports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the June 2025 quarter

SpiceJet reports consolidated net loss of Rs 233.85 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

