Saturday, September 06, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SpiceJet reports consolidated net loss of Rs 233.85 crore in the June 2025 quarter

SpiceJet reports consolidated net loss of Rs 233.85 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 35.62% to Rs 1059.88 crore

Net loss of SpiceJet reported to Rs 233.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 158.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 35.62% to Rs 1059.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1646.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1059.881646.21 -36 OPM %-7.732.97 -PBDT-64.20330.49 PL PBT-234.00158.19 PL NP-233.85158.31 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sanmitra Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sanmitra Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Tata Power Delhi Distribution standalone net profit rises 7.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Tata Power Delhi Distribution standalone net profit rises 7.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Highway Infrastructure CEO Ankit Tandon resigns

Highway Infrastructure CEO Ankit Tandon resigns

Mastek named Supplier on NHS London Procurement Partnership's Digital Technical Clinical Support Framework

Mastek named Supplier on NHS London Procurement Partnership's Digital Technical Clinical Support Framework

Midwest Gold approves raising up to Rs 150 cr via preferential issue of equity shares

Midwest Gold approves raising up to Rs 150 cr via preferential issue of equity shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon