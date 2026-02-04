Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 01:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Power Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Adani Power Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

Adani Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 153.9, up 7.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.26% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.81% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Power Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 153.9, up 7.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25723.35. The Sensex is at 83606.72, down 0.16%. Adani Power Ltd has risen around 5.27% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Power Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35657.55, up 1.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 413.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 169.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

