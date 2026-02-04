Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd soars 1.77%, up for third straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 3590.3, up 1.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.95% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% gain in NIFTY and a 18.13% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3590.3, up 1.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25723.35. The Sensex is at 83606.72, down 0.16%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has dropped around 5.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27500.3, up 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3595.7, up 1.75% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 12.95% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% gain in NIFTY and a 18.13% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 31.33 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

