Hero MotoCorp Ltd up for third straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 5852.5, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.05% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% jump in NIFTY and a 18.13% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5852.5, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25723.35. The Sensex is at 83606.72, down 0.16%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has slipped around 2.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27500.3, up 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5813.5, up 1.01% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 24.02 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

