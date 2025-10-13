Adani Power Ltd rises for third straight session

Adani Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 153.08, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.64% in last one year as compared to a 0.21% slide in NIFTY and a 15.33% slide in the Nifty Energy index.
Adani Power Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 153.08, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 25181.05. The Sensex is at 82181.81, down 0.39%. Adani Power Ltd has gained around 18.82% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Power Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35393.95, down 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 297.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 666.34 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 26.42 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
