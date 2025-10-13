Monday, October 13, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajaj Auto Ltd up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 9052, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.93% in last one year as compared to a 0.21% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.79% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bajaj Auto Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 9052, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 25181.05. The Sensex is at 82181.81, down 0.39%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has risen around 0.3% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26721.2, down 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 9101.5, up 1.2% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd is down 23.93% in last one year as compared to a 0.21% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.79% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 29.5 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

