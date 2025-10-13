Monday, October 13, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fredun Pharmaceuticals launches 'Snacky Jain' for pets

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
Fredun Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of Snacky Jain' a true first of its kind, and India's first Jain functional food product specifically for pets.

Snacky Jain, developed under the flagship Freossi brand, is a truly pioneering step in pet nutrition, establishing a new standard for ethical, inclusive feeding. The product is the first of its kind to be thoughtfully crafted to align with Jain dietary principles, being completely free from root vegetables, meat, and all animal-derived ingredients. Critically, it still delivers essential nutrients to support superior immunity, digestion, bone health, and energy in pets.

This innovation reinforces Fredun's commitment to creating a 360 pet wellness ecosystem encompassing nutrition, grooming, diagnostics, and preventive care. Developed through in-house R&D, Snacky Jain combines natural, plant-based ingredients with functional health benefits, ensuring both taste and wellness for companion animals.

 

Snacky Jain will be initially introduced across six cities, through veterinary clinics, online marketplaces, and Fredun's dedicated retail partners, with phased expansion planned for key pet care markets including Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru, and Delhi. The product is manufactured at Fredun's WHO-GMP-certified Palghar facility, ensuring international standards of quality and safety.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

