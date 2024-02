Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Adani Power announced that India Ratings has upgraded the credit rating assigned to the term loan facilities of the company from IND A/Positive to IND AA-/Stable. Similarly, it has also upgraded the credit rating assigned to the working capital facilities of the company from IND A/Positive/A1 to IND AA-/Stable/A1+.