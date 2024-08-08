Adcon Capital Services standalone net profit declines 41.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.89% to Rs 0.40 croreNet profit of Adcon Capital Services declined 41.38% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.89% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.400.47 -15 OPM %57.5082.98 -PBDT0.230.39 -41 PBT0.230.39 -41 NP0.170.29 -41
