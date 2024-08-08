Alembic Pharma Q1 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 135 cr

The pharmaceutical company's consolidated net profit increased 11.69% to Rs 134.71 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 120.60 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Profit before tax was at Rs 157.03 crore in Q1 FY25, up 21.02% from Rs 129.76 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

EBIDTA grew 14% YoY to Rs 239 crore while EBIDTA margin stood at 15.3% during the period under review.

On the segmental front, API revenue was Rs 259 crore (down 15% YoY). In the Formulations business, India revenue was Rs 572 crore (up 9% YoY), US revenue was Rs 461 crore (up 18% YoY) and Ex-US revenue was Rs 271 crore (up 2% YoY).

Revenue from operations grew 5.09% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,561.73 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.