Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Alembic Pharma Q1 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 135 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
The pharmaceutical company's consolidated net profit increased 11.69% to Rs 134.71 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 120.60 crore posted in Q1 FY24.
Revenue from operations grew 5.09% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,561.73 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
Profit before tax was at Rs 157.03 crore in Q1 FY25, up 21.02% from Rs 129.76 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
EBIDTA grew 14% YoY to Rs 239 crore while EBIDTA margin stood at 15.3% during the period under review.
On the segmental front, API revenue was Rs 259 crore (down 15% YoY). In the Formulations business, India revenue was Rs 572 crore (up 9% YoY), US revenue was Rs 461 crore (up 18% YoY) and Ex-US revenue was Rs 271 crore (up 2% YoY).
Shaunak Amin, MD of Alembic Pharmaceuticals said, India Branded Business continues to work on improving the execution ability both in quality & scale. The Specialty and Animal health segment witnessed robust growth.
The USFDA conducted an audit at our Formulation facility F1, without any observations, underscoring our dedication to compliance and quality. The US business grew by 18% during the quarter.

More From This Section

Sensex slides 582 pts; Nifty below 24,150; VIX gains 2.67%

AstraZeneca slumps on recording dismal Q1 performance

BLS E-Services consolidated net profit rises 133.27% in the June 2024 quarter

India Shelter Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 77.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Tega Industries consolidated net profit rises 71.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is in the business of development, manufacturing, and marketing of Pharmaceuticals products i.e. Formulations and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.
The scrip shed 0.11% to end at Rs 1,218.65 on the BSE. The counter hit an all-time high of Rs 1,285.60 in todays intraday session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Disney Plus set to do away with password sharing starting September: Report

Gaming major Nazara Tech buys UK-based Fusebox Games for Rs 228 cr

Serial entrepreneur Suman Gandham launches AI-mobility company Dacio

LIVE: Situation in Bangladesh still evolving, hope for early restoration of law and order, says MEA

RBI to set up public repository of digital lending apps to help customers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon