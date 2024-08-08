Steelcast standalone net profit declines 36.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 35.01% to Rs 77.66 croreNet profit of Steelcast declined 36.24% to Rs 12.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 35.01% to Rs 77.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 119.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales77.66119.49 -35 OPM %25.6527.04 -PBDT20.7332.42 -36 PBT17.5427.60 -36 NP12.9320.28 -36
