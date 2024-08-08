BLS E-Services consolidated net profit rises 133.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.01% to Rs 75.35 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of BLS E-Services rose 133.27% to Rs 11.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.01% to Rs 75.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 75.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.75.3575.3415.5711.3918.489.2817.348.5911.995.14