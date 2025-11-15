Adcon Capital Services standalone net profit declines 75.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.43% to Rs 0.82 croreNet profit of Adcon Capital Services declined 75.65% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 36.43% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.821.29 -36 OPM %95.1295.35 -PBDT0.371.36 -73 PBT0.371.36 -73 NP0.281.15 -76
