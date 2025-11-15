Cenlub Industries standalone net profit rises 2.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.12% to Rs 21.12 croreNet profit of Cenlub Industries rose 2.62% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.12% to Rs 21.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales21.1216.88 25 OPM %12.0316.11 -PBDT2.883.18 -9 PBT2.622.99 -12 NP1.961.91 3
