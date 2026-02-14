Add-Shop E-Retail standalone net profit declines 71.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.02% to Rs 34.85 crore

Net profit of Add-Shop E-Retail declined 71.74% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.02% to Rs 34.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.34.8533.832.304.940.511.380.361.240.260.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News