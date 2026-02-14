Akshar Spintex reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.80 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.27% to Rs 34.35 crore

Net Loss of Akshar Spintex reported to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.27% to Rs 34.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.34.3525.97-14.79-8.63-3.56-2.13-5.38-3.29-3.80-2.33

