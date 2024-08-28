Aditya Birla Capital invest Rs 300 cr in housing finance unit

Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) announced that it has made an investment of Rs 300 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aditya Birla Housing Finance (ABHFL), through rights issue of equity shares.

The company said that there is no change in the percentage shareholding of ABCL and ABHFL continues to be wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The investment is aimed at supporting ABHFLs growth, funding requirements, as well as improving its leverage ratio

Aditya Birla Capital is the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 17% to Rs 758.84 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 648.76 crore reported in Q1 FY24. Total income jumped 26% year on year to Rs 8,962.50 crore in Q1 FY25.