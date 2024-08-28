Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma Ltd up for fifth session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd up for fifth session

Image

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1566.95, up 0.97% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 89.06% in last one year as compared to a 29.76% spurt in NIFTY and a 51.24% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1566.95, up 0.97% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 25098.9. The Sensex is at 81934.07, up 0.27%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has risen around 11.53% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22729, up 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.94 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1566, up 0.95% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up 89.06% in last one year as compared to a 29.76% spurt in NIFTY and a 51.24% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 47.56 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Derek O Brien,Brien

LIVE: Trinamool leader O'Brien writes to Nadda over delay in constitution of parliamentary panels

NBC share price

NBCC shares climb over 8%; here's what's driving the Navratna stock

kolkata protest, Bengal Bandh, Protest

Bengal Bandh LIVE news: BJP workers clash with police; 3 party leaders detained

7/11, Seven eleven

Seven & I seeking govt protection tests Japan's appetite for reform

psu, nifty, sensex, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty off new record high of 25,114, Sensex up 260pts; IT surges 2.4%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon