National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 0.08%, rises for fifth straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 185.68, up 0.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 100.19% in last one year as compared to a 29.76% jump in NIFTY and a 42.68% jump in the Nifty Metal. National Aluminium Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 25098.9. The Sensex is at 81934.07, up 0.27%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has slipped around 3.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9432.75, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 74.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 170.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 186.15, up 0.27% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 17.07 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

