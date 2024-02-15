Sensex (    %)
                        
Aditya Birla Fashion &amp; Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 77.87 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:44 AM IST
Sales rise 16.10% to Rs 4166.71 crore
Net loss of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reported to Rs 77.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 15.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 16.10% to Rs 4166.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3588.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales4166.713588.80 16 OPM %13.2812.14 -PBDT359.15334.97 7 PBT-84.9117.43 PL NP-77.8715.79 PL
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 8:27 AM IST

