Sales rise 16.10% to Rs 4166.71 croreNet loss of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reported to Rs 77.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 15.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 16.10% to Rs 4166.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3588.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales4166.713588.80 16 OPM %13.2812.14 -PBDT359.15334.97 7 PBT-84.9117.43 PL NP-77.8715.79 PL
