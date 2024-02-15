Sales rise 16.10% to Rs 4166.71 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net loss of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reported to Rs 77.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 15.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 16.10% to Rs 4166.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3588.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.4166.713588.8013.2812.14359.15334.97-84.9117.43-77.8715.79