Advait Infratech hits the roof after bagging work order from Solar Energy Corporation

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Advait Infratech was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 1979.70 after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 296 crore from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).
The project involves setting up manufacturing capacities of 200 MW of Alkaline Electrolysers in India under Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) Scheme (Tranche - II). The said contract has to be executed within a period of 5 years.
Advait Infratech is engaged in business of providing products and solutions for power transmission, power substation and telecommunication infrastructure fields.
The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 5.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 117.81% to Rs 59.81 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

