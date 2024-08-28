Samor Reality Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Capital India Finance Ltd, Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd, Bhageria Industries Ltd and Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 August 2024. Capital India Finance Ltd, Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd, Bhageria Industries Ltd and Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Samor Reality Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 112.46 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 14941 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7708 shares in the past one month.

Capital India Finance Ltd surged 19.97% to Rs 136.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18692 shares in the past one month.

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd soared 13.83% to Rs 3.21. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bhageria Industries Ltd advanced 13.30% to Rs 232.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22815 shares in the past one month.

Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd spurt 11.88% to Rs 176.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29551 shares in the past one month.

