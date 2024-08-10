Advanced Enzyme Technologies consolidated net profit rises 18.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.92% to Rs 154.52 croreNet profit of Advanced Enzyme Technologies rose 18.54% to Rs 34.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.92% to Rs 154.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 147.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales154.52147.28 5 OPM %33.1229.89 -PBDT57.2950.04 14 PBT48.6741.41 18 NP34.1528.81 19
