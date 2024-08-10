Thejo Engineering consolidated net profit declines 24.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.09% to Rs 130.53 crore

Net profit of Thejo Engineering declined 24.29% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.09% to Rs 130.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 134.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.130.53134.6914.1116.8217.6522.0913.1617.499.6012.68