Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Cabinet approves railway expansion: Rs 24,657 crore for 8 projects

Image

Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved eight railway projects costing Rs 24,657 crore. The initiative will expand India's railway network by 900 kilometers across seven states.
The projects include new railway lines in Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana, and West Bengal. The plan involves constructing 64 new railway stations, providing connectivity to six aspirational districts, and improving access for 510 villages and 40 lakh people. A unique addition is the railway connection to the Ajanta Caves UNESCO World Heritage site.
Expected outcomes include increased freight capacity by 143 million tonnes per annum, reduced oil imports by 32.20 crore liters, and lowered CO2 emissions by 0.87 million tonnes.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The projects align with the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity. They aim to improve transportation of commodities including agricultural products, fertilizers, coal, iron ore, steel, and cement.
This expansion is expected to create employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth in the affected regions. It represents a significant development in India's transportation infrastructure.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Flood victims to be brought to Pyongyang for temporary care: Kim Jong

Latest LIVE: PM Modi to visit landslide-hit areas of Wayanad today, to review relief operations

Opposition spreading rumours about 'Ladki Bahin' scheme: Maha CM Shinde

Record-breaking wildfires scorch more than 1.4 million acres in Oregon

No free water to people with annual income exceeding Rs 50,000 in Himachal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon