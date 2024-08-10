SC grants bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case

The court allowed bail to Sisodia in both the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases, ordering his release upon payment of Rs 10 lakh in bail bonds. Sisodia must surrender his passport and report to the police station every Monday. The bench rejected the ED and CBI's plea to bar Sisodia from the Delhi Secretariat, stating that he has "deep roots in society" and is unlikely to flee or tamper with evidence. Justice Gavai noted that prolonged incarceration without trial violates the fundamental right to liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise policy case after 17 months of incarceration. A bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan emphasized the importance of personal liberty and the right to a speedy trial in their decision.

The court highlighted the slow pace of the trial, pointing out that the prosecution has 493 witnesses and over 100,000 pages of documents. It also dismissed claims that Sisodia had filed frivolous applications to delay proceedings.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on 26 February 2023, and subsequently by the ED on 9 March 2023, in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy. The Delhi High Court had previously rejected his bail application on 21 May 2024.

This decision comes after two earlier rounds of litigation for bail, with the Supreme Court now stressing that "bail is the rule and jail an exception." The judgment highlights the need for a balance between investigation and personal liberty in high-profile cases.

