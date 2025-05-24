Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) standalone net profit rises 8.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.89% to Rs 33.51 croreNet profit of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) rose 8.31% to Rs 11.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.89% to Rs 33.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.93% to Rs 26.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.89% to Rs 107.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales33.5132.57 3 107.41105.42 2 OPM %45.0943.91 -32.2232.16 - PBDT16.1215.23 6 38.3036.80 4 PBT15.3914.37 7 35.3033.49 5 NP11.4710.59 8 26.4424.96 6
