Phoenix Township consolidated net profit declines 73.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.30% to Rs 8.14 croreNet profit of Phoenix Township declined 73.81% to Rs 51.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 195.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.30% to Rs 8.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 71.44% to Rs 56.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 196.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.08% to Rs 28.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales8.147.88 3 28.5927.47 4 OPM %18.5529.95 -36.2021.48 - PBDT1.192.25 -47 8.704.42 97 PBT0.711.81 -61 6.872.46 179 NP51.31195.92 -74 56.10196.41 -71
