Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Share India Securities consolidated net profit declines 83.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Share India Securities consolidated net profit declines 83.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales decline 48.55% to Rs 239.44 crore

Net profit of Share India Securities declined 83.77% to Rs 18.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 48.55% to Rs 239.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 465.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.99% to Rs 327.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 425.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.31% to Rs 1448.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1482.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales239.44465.37 -49 1448.571482.81 -2 OPM %21.8737.33 -35.6844.29 - PBDT29.01145.33 -80 448.38572.72 -22 PBT23.10141.02 -84 430.59558.66 -23 NP18.76115.58 -84 327.62425.42 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Advik Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Advik Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Phoenix Township consolidated net profit declines 73.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Phoenix Township consolidated net profit declines 73.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit declines 8.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit declines 8.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit declines 19.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit declines 19.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Asit C Mehta Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Asit C Mehta Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.85 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRCB vs SRH LIVE ScoreBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon