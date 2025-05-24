Machino Plastics standalone net profit rises 184.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.20% to Rs 106.81 croreNet profit of Machino Plastics rose 184.55% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.20% to Rs 106.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 131.98% to Rs 8.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.05% to Rs 386.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 336.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales106.8181.41 31 386.78336.19 15 OPM %7.588.43 -8.497.75 - PBDT4.964.75 4 21.2819.44 9 PBT2.621.21 117 11.215.24 114 NP3.501.23 185 8.563.69 132
