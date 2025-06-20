Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit rises 43.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.19% to Rs 1705.04 croreNet profit of Aegis Logistics rose 43.50% to Rs 281.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 196.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.19% to Rs 1705.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1837.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.54% to Rs 663.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 569.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.00% to Rs 6763.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7045.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1705.041837.17 -7 6763.797045.92 -4 OPM %23.9816.70 -16.2313.10 - PBDT421.72340.69 24 1141.06996.57 14 PBT381.02307.33 24 988.82861.31 15 NP281.67196.29 43 663.37569.21 17
