Nestle India board to consider bonus issue on 26 June

Nestle India board to consider bonus issue on 26 June

Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Nestle India announced that its board will meet on Thursday, 26 June 2025, to consider a bonus share issue.

The official announcement was made on 19 June 2025 after the market hours.

Nestlis the world's largest food and beverage company. It manufactures internationally famous brand names such as Nescaf Maggi, Milkybar, Kit Kat, Bar-One, Milkmaid, and Nestea.

The companys standalone net profit declined 5.2% to Rs 885.41 crore on a 4.49% jump in net sales to Rs 5,503.9 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Nestle India fell 1.28% to close at Rs 2,309.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

