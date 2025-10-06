Monday, October 06, 2025 | 03:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aegis Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Greaves Cotton Ltd, Pricol Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd and Gokaldas Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 October 2025.

Aegis Logistics Ltd tumbled 5.72% to Rs 830 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 51977 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Greaves Cotton Ltd crashed 3.93% to Rs 208.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 52123 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Pricol Ltd lost 3.79% to Rs 508.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22973 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31914 shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd shed 3.74% to Rs 8.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 894.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 928.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gokaldas Exports Ltd dropped 3.53% to Rs 718. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4960 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34406 shares in the past one month.

BSE SME Bhavik Enterprises molds a cautious debut

Master Trust Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bharti Airtel arm bags cybersecurity contract from Indian Railways

Volumes soar at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

KEC International bags Rs 1,102-cr orders across key business segments

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

